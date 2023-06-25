Le Jour des Fous avec le FLIP 7 Rue des Merveilles, 25 juin 2023, Pougne-Hérisson.

Comme tous les ans, le Nombril et le FLIP s’allient pour un après-midi endiablé.

Les drôles sont rois au Nombril en ce jour des fous ! Préparez-vous avant le grand festival des jeux de Parthenay, découvrez des jeux délirants et arpentez le jardin en quête des fous du FLIP. Jeux en bois, jeux de plateau, énigmes à résoudre… Il vous sera demandé un poil de dextérité, un soupçon de logique, et une pincée de chance.

Lots à gagner !

En partenariat avec le Festival Ludique International de Parthenay, festival du 12 au 23 juillet à Parthenay..

2023-06-25 à ; fin : 2023-06-25 . .

7 Rue des Merveilles LE NOMBRIL DU MONDE

Pougne-Hérisson 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Like every year, the Nombril and the FLIP join forces for a wild afternoon.

The funny ones are kings at the Nombril on this crazy day! Get ready before the big games festival of Parthenay, discover crazy games and walk around the garden in search of the FLIP’s crazy people. Wooden games, board games, puzzles to solve? You will be asked for a bit of dexterity, a bit of logic, and a pinch of luck.

Prizes to be won!

In partnership with the Festival Ludique International de Parthenay, festival from July 12 to 23 in Parthenay.

Como cada año, el Nombril y la FLIP unen sus fuerzas para pasar una tarde salvaje.

¡Los divertidos son los reyes en el Nombril en este día de locos! Prepárate para la gran fiesta de los juegos en Parthenay, descubre algunos juegos locos y pasea por el jardín en busca de los locos de la FLIP. ¿Juegos de madera, juegos de mesa, rompecabezas para resolver? Necesitarás un poco de destreza, un poco de lógica y una pizca de suerte.

Podrás ganar premios

En colaboración con el Festival Lúdico Internacional de Parthenay, del 12 al 23 de julio en Parthenay.

Wie jedes Jahr schließen sich der Nabel und der FLIP für einen wilden Nachmittag zusammen.

An diesem Tag der Narren sind die Lustigen im Nombril König! Bereiten Sie sich auf das große Spielefestival in Parthenay vor, entdecken Sie verrückte Spiele und streifen Sie auf der Suche nach den Verrückten des FLIP durch den Garten. Holzspiele, Brettspiele, Rätsel, die es zu lösen gilt? Sie werden ein bisschen Geschicklichkeit, eine Prise Logik und eine Prise Glück brauchen.

Preise zu gewinnen!

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Festival Ludique International de Parthenay, das vom 12. bis 23. Juli in Parthenay stattfindet.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par CC Parthenay Gâtine