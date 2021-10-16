Potluck Plaza Talman Avenue and Devon Avenue Chicago
Potluck Plaza Talman Avenue and Devon Avenue, 16 octobre 2021, Chicago.
Potluck Plaza
Talman Avenue and Devon Avenue, le samedi 16 octobre à 10:00
We will meet at the intersection of Devon Avenue and Talman Avenue at 10am for a short presentation of the neighborhood’s history, followed by a 45-minute walk around the neighborhood. The event will end at Devon Avenue and Talman Avenue with a short Q&A accompanied by local sweets.
Places are limited, please register
Journées nationales de l’architecture
Talman Avenue and Devon Avenue chicago 60659 Chicago West Ridge Cook County
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2021-10-16T10:00:00 2021-10-16T12:00:00