Potluck Plaza Talman Avenue and Devon Avenue, 16 octobre 2021, Chicago.

Potluck Plaza

Talman Avenue and Devon Avenue, le samedi 16 octobre à 10:00

We will meet at the intersection of Devon Avenue and Talman Avenue at 10am for a short presentation of the neighborhood’s history, followed by a 45-minute walk around the neighborhood. The event will end at Devon Avenue and Talman Avenue with a short Q&A accompanied by local sweets.

Places are limited, please register

Journées nationales de l’architecture

Talman Avenue and Devon Avenue chicago 60659 Chicago West Ridge Cook County



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-10-16T10:00:00 2021-10-16T12:00:00