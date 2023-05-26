L’estival Cup 2023 de retour à Porto-Vecchio Port de plaisance, 26 mai 2023, Porto-Vecchio.

L’estival Cup 2023 participe pour la 1ʳᵉ fois au challenge de l’Extrême Sud ! Le compte à rebours est lancé…

Toutes les informations sur le programme et l’organisation sont à venir….

2023-05-26 à ; fin : 2023-05-29 . .

Port de plaisance Quai Paoli

Porto-Vecchio 20137 Corse-du-Sud Corse



The Summer Cup 2023 participates for the 1st time in the Far South challenge! The countdown is launched?

All the information about the program and the organization are to come?

¡La Summer Cup 2023 participa por primera vez en el desafío Far South! La cuenta atrás está en marcha?

Toda la información sobre el programa y la organización está por llegar?

Der Sommer Cup 2023 nimmt zum ersten Mal an der Challenge im Fernen Süden teil! Der Countdown läuft

Alle Informationen über das Programm und die Organisation werden in Kürze veröffentlicht

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Porto Vecchio Tourisme