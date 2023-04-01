Portes ouvertes : gastronomie et artisanat Vœgtlinshoffen Vœgtlinshoffen Vœgtlinshoffen
Portes ouvertes : gastronomie et artisanat Vœgtlinshoffen, 1 avril 2023, Vœgtlinshoffen Vœgtlinshoffen.
Portes ouvertes : gastronomie et artisanat
2 route du vin Vœgtlinshoffen Haut-Rhin
2023-04-01 10:00:00 – 2024-04-02 19:00:00
Vœgtlinshoffen
Haut-Rhin
Vœgtlinshoffen
0 EUR
Nos amis producteurs, artisans et commerçants seront présents lors de nos portes ouvertes. Soyez au rendez-vous pour passer un agréable moment en notre compagnie ! Petite restauration sur place tout le week-end.
+33 3 89 49 38 00
Vœgtlinshoffen
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-24 par