Portes ouvertes filière bilingue Jules Ferry – Jean Macé Ecole Jules Ferry – Jean Macé Landerneau, samedi 23 mars 2024.

Catégories d'Évènement:
Portes ouvertes filière bilingue Jules Ferry – Jean Macé Portes ouvertes filière bilingue Jules Ferry – Jean Macé organisées par Div Yezh Bro Landerne Samedi 23 mars, 10h00 Ecole Jules Ferry – Jean Macé Gratuit
Début : 2024-03-23T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-23T12:00:00+01:00
Portes ouvertes filière bilingue Jules Ferry – Jean Macé organisées par Div Yezh Bro Landerne
Samedi 23 mars
10h-12h
Ecole Jules Ferry – Jean Macé Pl. Saint-Thomas, 29800 Landerneau Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne