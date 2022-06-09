Portes Ouvertes du FCMO : Equipe Féminine Loisir Lacanau Lacanau Catégories d’évènement: 33680

Lacanau

Portes Ouvertes du FCMO : Equipe Féminine Loisir Lacanau, 9 juin 2022, Lacanau. Portes Ouvertes du FCMO : Equipe Féminine Loisir Lacanau

2022-06-09 – 2022-06-09

Lacanau 33680 Découvrez l’école de football de Lacanau au Stade Albert François

Mercredis 1er juin / 8 juin et 15 juin 15h à 16h30 : Catégories U7 et U9 18h à 19h30 : Catégories U10- U11 et U12-U13 Découvrez l’école de football de Lacanau au Stade Albert François

Mercredis 1er juin / 8 juin et 15 juin 15h à 16h30 : Catégories U7 et U9 18h à 19h30 : Catégories U10- U11 et U12-U13 Découvrez l’école de football de Lacanau au Stade Albert François

Mercredis 1er juin / 8 juin et 15 juin 15h à 16h30 : Catégories U7 et U9 18h à 19h30 : Catégories U10- U11 et U12-U13 Lacanau

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-24 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 33680, Lacanau Autres Lieu Lacanau Adresse Ville Lacanau lieuville Lacanau Departement 33680

Lacanau Lacanau 33680 https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lacanau/

Portes Ouvertes du FCMO : Equipe Féminine Loisir Lacanau 2022-06-09 was last modified: by Portes Ouvertes du FCMO : Equipe Féminine Loisir Lacanau Lacanau 9 juin 2022 33680 Lacanau

Lacanau 33680