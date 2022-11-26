Portes ouvertes de l’Uhabia Ikastola Bidart Bidart Catégories d’évènement: Bidart

Pyrnes-Atlantiques

Portes ouvertes de l’Uhabia Ikastola Bidart, 26 novembre 2022, Bidart. Portes ouvertes de l’Uhabia Ikastola

123 rue eskola Uhabia Ikastola Bidart Pyrnes-Atlantiques Uhabia Ikastola 123 rue eskola

2022-11-26 – 2022-11-26

Uhabia Ikastola 123 rue eskola

Bidart

Pyrnes-Atlantiques Portes ouvertes de l’Uhabia Ikastola, enseignement immersif en basque. Portes ouvertes de l’Uhabia Ikastola, enseignement immersif en basque. +33 5 59 47 14 37 Uhabia Ikastola Uhabia Ikastola

Uhabia Ikastola 123 rue eskola Bidart

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-17 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Bidart, Pyrnes-Atlantiques Autres Lieu Bidart Adresse Bidart Pyrnes-Atlantiques Uhabia Ikastola 123 rue eskola Ville Bidart lieuville Uhabia Ikastola 123 rue eskola Bidart Departement Pyrnes-Atlantiques

Bidart Bidart Pyrnes-Atlantiques https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/bidart/

Portes ouvertes de l’Uhabia Ikastola Bidart 2022-11-26 was last modified: by Portes ouvertes de l’Uhabia Ikastola Bidart Bidart 26 novembre 2022 123 rue eskola Uhabia Ikastola Bidart Pyrnes-Atlantiques Bidart Pyrnes-Atlantiques

Bidart Pyrnes-Atlantiques