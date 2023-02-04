PORTES-OUVERTES DE L’ATELIER LUM CÉRAMIQUE (CÉRAMIQUES ARTISANALES) La Possonnière La Possonnière La Possonnière
13 rue de Coulaines La Possonnière Maine-et-Loire
2023-02-04 14:00:00 – 2023-02-05 18:00:00
Installée depuis 2022 à la Possonnière comme céramiste, je vous ouvre les portes de mon atelier pour vous faire découvrir mes créations !
L’atelier est prêt à vous recevoir les 4 et 5 février !
Samedi 14h-18h
Dimanche 14h-18h
13 rue de Coulaines à la Possonnière
lum.ceramique@orange.fr http://lumceramique.com/
