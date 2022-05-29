PORTES OUVERTES CHEZ SAUNIER & COW Nonhigny Nonhigny
PORTES OUVERTES CHEZ SAUNIER & COW Nonhigny, 29 mai 2022, Nonhigny.
PORTES OUVERTES CHEZ SAUNIER & COW Saunier & Cow 37 rue d’Harbouey Nonhigny
10:00:00 – 18:00:00
Nonhigny Meurthe-et-Moselle Nonhigny
De nombreuses animations rythmeront ces portes ouvertes : atelier découverte de la ferme, marché fermier, animations pour les enfants. Bien évidemment, il sera possible de se restaurer sur place avec des produits locaux des environs !
saunier.thomas@hotmail.fr +33 6 86 48 58 29
Gaec du Gué
Saunier & Cow 37 rue d’Harbouey Nonhigny
