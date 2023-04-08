Portes Ouvertes – Château Philippe le Hardi Château Philippe le Hardi Santenay Santenay
Portes Ouvertes – Château Philippe le Hardi
Vous êtes invités à déguster nos vins lors de la journée Portes Ouvertes du Château Philippe le Hardi, le 8 Avril 2023 !
Laissez-vous guider pour visiter l’ensemble de nos caves.
reception@philippelehardi.com +33 3 80 20 61 87 http://www.philippelehardi.com/
