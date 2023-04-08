Portes Ouvertes – Château Philippe le Hardi Château Philippe le Hardi, 8 avril 2023, Santenay Santenay.

Portes Ouvertes – Château Philippe le Hardi

1 rue du Château Château Philippe le Hardi Santenay Cote-d’Or Château Philippe le Hardi 1 rue du Château 
2023-04-08 – 2023-04-08
Château Philippe le Hardi 1 rue du Château
Santenay
Cote-d’Or

Santenay

  Vous êtes invités à déguster nos vins lors de la journée Portes Ouvertes du Château Philippe le Hardi, le 8 Avril 2023 !

Laissez-vous guider pour visiter l’ensemble de nos caves.

reception@philippelehardi.com +33 3 80 20 61 87 http://www.philippelehardi.com/

Château Philippe le Hardi 1 rue du Château Santenay
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-08 par