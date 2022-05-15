Portes ouvertes : Alsace Canoës Sélestat, 15 mai 2022, Sélestat.

Portes ouvertes : Alsace Canoës Sélestat
2022-05-15 – 2022-05-15
Sélestat Bas-Rhin

0 EUR   Journée champêtre avec au programme : baptêmes canoës, artisans locaux et restauration en continu.

Journée portes ouvertes chez Alsace Canoës avec animations et restauration en continu

+33 6 83 78 59 43

Journée champêtre avec au programme : baptêmes canoës, artisans locaux et restauration en continu.

Sélestat
dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-04 par