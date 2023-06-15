APÉRO VIGNERON – CHÂTEAU DE LASTOURS Portel-des-Corbières, 15 juin 2023, Portel-des-Corbières.

Portel-des-Corbières,Aude

Des tapas, du vin et de la musique

Rendez-vous pour un apéro musical sous la pinède devant le Château de Lastours à partir de 19 H!

Soirée avec ACC Rockbières @accrockbieres le 15.

Enfin, Eko Eko @ekoekoofficiel clôturera les festivités le 22 !

Pour la partie Food, le Chef de « La Bergerie de Lastours » ainsi que Brice @l_iode_a_la_bouche seront aux manettes..

Tapas, wine and music

Join us for a musical aperitif under the pine forest in front of Château de Lastours from 7pm!

Evening with ACC Rockbières @accrockbieres on the 15th.

Finally, Eko Eko @ekoekoofficiel will close the festivities on the 22nd!

For the food, the Chef from « La Bergerie de Lastours » and Brice @l_iode_a_la_bouche will be in charge.

Tapas, vino y música

Acompáñenos en un aperitivo musical bajo los pinos frente al Château de Lastours a partir de las 19:00 horas

Una velada con ACC Rockbières @accrockbieres el día 15.

Por último, Eko Eko @ekoekoofficiel pondrá el broche de oro a la fiesta el día 22

En cuanto a la comida, el Chef de « La Bergerie de Lastours » y Brice @l_iode_a_la_bouche serán los encargados.

Tapas, Wein und Musik

Treffpunkt für einen musikalischen Aperitif im Pinienwald vor dem Château de Lastours ab 19 Uhr!

Abend mit ACC Rockbières @accrockbieres am 15.

Eko Eko @ekoekoofficiel schließt die Feierlichkeiten am 22. ab!

Für das leibliche Wohl sorgen der Chefkoch von « La Bergerie de Lastours » und Brice @l_iode_a_la_bouche.

