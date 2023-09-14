Festival France Bleu Live Port-Vieux La Ciotat, 14 septembre 2023, La Ciotat.

La Ciotat,Bouches-du-Rhône

France Bleu s’installe à nouveau dans le cadre exceptionnel du Port-Vieux de La Ciotat les 14, 15 et 16 septembre à 20h et offre trois grands concerts sur une scène flottante. En partenariat avec la Ville de La Ciotat et l’Office de Tourisme..

2023-09-14 20:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 . .

Port-Vieux Quai Ganteaume

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



France Bleu will once again be taking over the exceptional setting of La Ciotat’s old port on 14, 15 and 16 September at 8pm, offering three major concerts on a floating stage. In partnership with the City of La Ciotat and the Tourist Office.

Los días 14, 15 y 16 de septiembre a las 20.00 horas, France Bleu volverá a tomar el excepcional marco del puerto viejo de La Ciotat para ofrecer tres grandes conciertos en un escenario flotante. En colaboración con el Ayuntamiento de La Ciotat y la Oficina de Turismo.

France Bleu lässt sich am 14., 15. und 16. September um 20 Uhr erneut in der außergewöhnlichen Umgebung des alten Hafens von La Ciotat nieder und bietet drei große Konzerte auf einer schwimmenden Bühne. In Partnerschaft mit der Stadt La Ciotat und dem Fremdenverkehrsamt.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par Office de Tourisme de La Ciotat