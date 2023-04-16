Foire de Printemps Place Jean Barennes, 16 avril 2023, Port-Sainte-Marie.

Sur les bords de Garonne, venez célébrer l’arrivée du printemps lors de la foire annuelle de Port Sainte Marie. Artisans et commerçants vous attendent pour vous faire découvrir leurs productions et savoir-faire. Un grand vide grenie sera également organisé. animations, buvette et petite restauration sur place..

2023-04-16 à ; fin : 2023-04-16 18:00:00. .

Place Jean Barennes Place de la liberté

Port-Sainte-Marie 47130 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the banks of the Garonne, come and celebrate the arrival of spring at the annual fair of Port Sainte Marie. Craftsmen and merchants are waiting for you to discover their productions and know-how. A big flea market will also be organized. animations, refreshment bar and small restoration on the spot.

A orillas del Garona, venga a celebrar la llegada de la primavera en la feria anual de Port Sainte Marie. Artesanos y comerciantes le esperan para descubrir sus productos y su saber hacer. También se organizará una gran venta de garaje. Animación, refrescos y tentempiés in situ.

An den Ufern der Garonne können Sie auf dem jährlichen Markt in Port Sainte Marie die Ankunft des Frühlings feiern. Handwerker und Händler erwarten Sie, um Ihnen ihre Produktionen und ihr Know-how vorzustellen. Ein großer « vide grenie » wird ebenfalls organisiert. Animationen, Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT du Confluent et des Coteaux de Prayssas