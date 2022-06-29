Marché gourmand Port Saint-Christoly-Médoc, 29 juin 2022, Saint-Christoly-Médoc.

Saint-Christoly-Médoc,Gironde

Venez faire la fête au fameux et traditionnel Marché Gourmand du port de St-Christoly.

La restauration est prévue en vente à emporter et vous avez le droit de pique niquer !

Vente au verre ou à la bouteille des vins de Saint-Christoly-Médoc et d’ailleurs !

la dernière soirée se tiendra le 30 août avec un feu d’artifices..

2022-06-29 fin : 2022-06-29 23:00:00. EUR.

Port

Saint-Christoly-Médoc 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and celebrate at the famous and traditional Gourmet Market of the port of St-Christoly.

Catering is provided for takeaway and you have the right to picnic!

Sale by the glass or by the bottle of wines from Saint-Christoly-Médoc and elsewhere!

the last evening will be held on August 30th with a fireworks display.

Venga a celebrarlo al famoso y tradicional Marché Gourmand del puerto de St-Christoly.

Habrá comida para llevar y podrá hacer un picnic

Venta por copas o botellas de Saint-Christoly-Médoc y otros vinos

la última velada se celebrará el 30 de agosto con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales.

Feiern Sie auf dem berühmten und traditionellen Marché Gourmand im Hafen von St-Christoly.

Für das leibliche Wohl ist gesorgt, und Sie dürfen auch picknicken!

Glas- und Flaschenverkauf von Weinen aus Saint-Christoly-Médoc und anderswo!

der letzte Abend findet am 30. August mit einem Feuerwerk statt.

