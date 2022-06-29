- Cet évènement est passé
Marché gourmand Port Saint-Christoly-Médoc
Marché gourmand Port Saint-Christoly-Médoc, 29 juin 2022, Saint-Christoly-Médoc.
Saint-Christoly-Médoc,Gironde
Venez faire la fête au fameux et traditionnel Marché Gourmand du port de St-Christoly.
La restauration est prévue en vente à emporter et vous avez le droit de pique niquer !
Vente au verre ou à la bouteille des vins de Saint-Christoly-Médoc et d’ailleurs !
la dernière soirée se tiendra le 30 août avec un feu d’artifices..
2022-06-29 fin : 2022-06-29 23:00:00. EUR.
Port
Saint-Christoly-Médoc 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and celebrate at the famous and traditional Gourmet Market of the port of St-Christoly.
Catering is provided for takeaway and you have the right to picnic!
Sale by the glass or by the bottle of wines from Saint-Christoly-Médoc and elsewhere!
the last evening will be held on August 30th with a fireworks display.
Venga a celebrarlo al famoso y tradicional Marché Gourmand del puerto de St-Christoly.
Habrá comida para llevar y podrá hacer un picnic
Venta por copas o botellas de Saint-Christoly-Médoc y otros vinos
la última velada se celebrará el 30 de agosto con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales.
Feiern Sie auf dem berühmten und traditionellen Marché Gourmand im Hafen von St-Christoly.
Für das leibliche Wohl ist gesorgt, und Sie dürfen auch picknicken!
Glas- und Flaschenverkauf von Weinen aus Saint-Christoly-Médoc und anderswo!
der letzte Abend findet am 30. August mit einem Feuerwerk statt.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-21 par OT Médoc-Vignoble