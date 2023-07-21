CONCERT de Romain Humeau Port Ostréicole Arès, 21 juillet 2023, Arès.

Arès,Gironde

Le chanteur emblématique d’Eiffel a soif de quêtes. Il travaille sans fin, avec gourmandise, dans un souci de réinvention permanente, mû par l’effervescence de la démarche créatrice plus que par le fruit du péché.Il ne manque pas de talent et de cordes à son arc géant.

Tout public – Tarifs unique : 12€

Placement libre et assis, spectacle en plein air.

Réservation en ligne sur: www.espacebremontier-ares.fr.

Port Ostréicole

Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The emblematic singer of Eiffel is thirsty for quests. He works endlessly, greedily, in a spirit of constant reinvention, driven by the effervescence of the creative process rather than by the fruit of sin. He has no shortage of talent and strings to his giant bow.

Open to all – Price: 12?

Free seating, open-air show.

Book online at: www.espacebremontier-ares.fr

El emblemático cantante de Eiffel tiene sed de búsqueda. Trabaja sin cesar, con avidez, reinventándose constantemente, impulsado por la efervescencia del proceso creativo más que por el fruto del pecado, y no le faltan talento ni cuerdas para su gigantesco arco.

Abierto a todos – Precio: 12?

Asiento libre, espectáculo al aire libre.

Reservas en línea: www.espacebremontier-ares.fr

Der emblematische Sänger von Eiffel hat einen Durst nach Quests. Er arbeitet ohne Ende, mit Gier, in dem Bestreben, sich immer wieder neu zu erfinden, angetrieben von der Begeisterung des kreativen Prozesses und nicht von der Frucht der Sünde.

Für alle Altersgruppen – Einheitspreis: 12?

Freie Platzwahl und Sitzplätze, Freiluftveranstaltung.

Online-Buchung unter: www.espacebremontier-ares.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-06-07 par OT Arès