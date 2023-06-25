ENS – À L’ABORDAGE DE L’ILE, DITE « LA SAUVAGEONNE » !, 25 juin 2023, Port-la-Nouvelle.

4 km / Facile / + 6 ans

Rendez-vous à la maison éclusière, 10 min. à pied du parking obligatoire

Entre mer, étang et canal, venez découvrir la réserve naturelle de Sainte-Lucie en participant à un jeu de piste. Partez avec une boussole à la recherche de balises et trouvez le secret de l’île !

Réservation obligatoire.

25 personnes max..

2023-06-25 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 13:00:00. .

Port-la-Nouvelle 11210 Aude Occitanie



4 km / Easy / + 6 years old

Meeting point at the lock keeper’s house, 10 min. walk from the parking lot

Between the sea, the pond and the canal, come and discover the nature reserve of Sainte-Lucie by participating in a treasure hunt. Take a compass and look for the beacons and find the secret of the island!

Reservation required.

25 people max.

4 km / Fácil / + 6 años

Punto de encuentro en la casa del esclusero, a 10 min. a pie del aparcamiento

Entre el mar, el estanque y el canal, venga a descubrir la reserva natural de Sainte-Lucie participando en una búsqueda del tesoro. Con una brújula, encuentre las balizas y descubra el secreto de la isla

Reserva obligatoria.

25 personas máximo.

4 km / Leicht / + 6 Jahre

Treffpunkt am Schleusenhaus, 10 Min. Fußweg vom obligatorischen Parkplatz

Entdecken Sie zwischen Meer, Teich und Kanal das Naturschutzgebiet Sainte-Lucie, indem Sie an einer Schnitzeljagd teilnehmen. Machen Sie sich mit einem Kompass auf die Suche nach Markierungen und finden Sie das Geheimnis der Insel!

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 25 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude