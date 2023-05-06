ATELIER BALADE FLEURS DE BACH 42 Le Portmain, 6 mai 2023, Pornic.

Béatrice Amouriaux, Conseillère agréée Bach Foundation, vous propose de vous emener dans l’univers des fleurs de Bach et de comprendre leurs spécificités..

2023-05-06 à ; fin : 2023-05-06 12:00:00. .

42 Le Portmain

Pornic 44210 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Beatrice Amouriaux, Certified Bach Foundation Consultant, offers to take you into the world of Bach flowers and understand their specificities.

Béatrice Amouriaux, Consejera Certificada de la Fundación Bach, le propone adentrarse en el mundo de las flores de Bach y comprender sus especificidades.

Béatrice Amouriaux, anerkannte Beraterin der Bach Foundation, bietet Ihnen an, Sie in die Welt der Bachblüten zu entführen und ihre Besonderheiten zu verstehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-13 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire