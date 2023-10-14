Paul Taylor – Bisoubye X (Tournée) CASINO PARTOUCHE DE PORNIC, 14 octobre 2023, PORNIC.

Paul Taylor – Bisoubye X (Tournée) CASINO PARTOUCHE DE PORNIC. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-10-14 à 20:30 (2023-10-05 au ). Tarif : 35.18 à 39.0 euros.

Sud Concerts(R-2021-010943)en accord avec Tcholélé Productions et My Taylor is Rich présente ce spectacle « Spectacle bilingue | Bilingual show Salut, hi! Je m’appelle Paul, je suis Anglais et j’habite en France. J’ai fait deux spectacles bilingues intitulés « #FRANGLAIS” et “So British ou presque”. They both went really well, so I’m doing a third show ! Jamais deux sans trois, right ? À part les enfants. Dans ce cas là, un seul suffit ! One and done. It’s called “Bisoubye x” and as the name suggests, the show is about having to say goodbye to a certain number of things in my life to be able to move on to the next chapter. Si t’as déjà vu mes deux premiers spectacles et toutes mes vidéos sur les réseaux, ne t’inquiète pas, ce sont des nouvelles blagues (oui oui, il y en a qui bossent !) Le concept reste donc pareil. Il y aura des blagues en français and there’ll be jokes in English. It’s a live show so there are no subtitles, donc ramène ta pinte et ton dictionnaire ! » Réservation PMR : 04 73 62 79 00 Paul Taylor Paul Taylor

Votre billet est ici

CASINO PARTOUCHE DE PORNIC PORNIC rue du canal La Ria 44210

35.18

EUR35.18.

Votre billet est ici