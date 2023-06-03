Sortie nature : Identification des oiseaux par le chant La Source
Sortie nature : Identification des oiseaux par le chant La Source, 3 juin 2023, Ponts-et-Marais.
Participation de 10€, dont 5€ sera reversé à l’association Phorestimalia
Sur réservation, 15 personnes maximum.
2023-06-03 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 17:00:00. .
La Source Lieu-dit Le Petit Marais
Ponts-et-Marais 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie
Participation of 10? of which 5? will be donated to the association Phorestimalia
On reservation, 15 people maximum
Participación de 10? de los cuales 5? serán donados a la asociación Phorestimalia
Con reserva, 15 personas máximo
Teilnahmegebühr: 10 ?, wovon 5 ? an den Verein Phorestimalia gespendet werden
Reservierung erforderlich, maximal 15 Personen
