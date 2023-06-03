Sortie nature : Identification des oiseaux par le chant La Source, 3 juin 2023, Ponts-et-Marais.

Participation de 10€, dont 5€ sera reversé à l’association Phorestimalia

Sur réservation, 15 personnes maximum.

2023-06-03 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 17:00:00. .

La Source Lieu-dit Le Petit Marais

Ponts-et-Marais 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Participation of 10? of which 5? will be donated to the association Phorestimalia

On reservation, 15 people maximum

Participación de 10? de los cuales 5? serán donados a la asociación Phorestimalia

Con reserva, 15 personas máximo

Teilnahmegebühr: 10 ?, wovon 5 ? an den Verein Phorestimalia gespendet werden

Reservierung erforderlich, maximal 15 Personen

