Vide grenier Le bourg, 10 septembre 2023, Pontours.

Venez chiner au vide grenier de Pontours toute la journée de 8h00 à 18h00, sous la halle et aux alentours. Prix linéaire 2€. Restauration sur place : food truck crêperie (sucré & salé), et acras antillais..

2023-09-10 à ; fin : 2023-09-10 18:00:00. .

Le bourg

Pontours 24150 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come to the garage sale of Pontours all day from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, under the hall and around. Linear price 2? Catering on the spot: food truck creperie (sweet & salty), and West Indian acras.

Ven a la venta de garaje de Pontours todo el día de 8:00 am a 6:00 pm, bajo el vestíbulo y alrededor. Precio lineal 2? Catering en el lugar: food truck crepería (dulce y salado), y las Indias Occidentales acras.

Kommen Sie den ganzen Tag von 8.00 Uhr bis 18.00 Uhr nach Pontours und stöbern Sie in der Halle und in der Umgebung. Linearer Preis 2? Verpflegung vor Ort: Food Truck Crêperie (süß & salzig), und Acras Antillais.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides