La différence on en parle ! Cinéma Grand Ecran, 19 avril 2023, Pontonx-sur-l'Adour.

Nous vous proposons la diffusion d’un très joli dessin animé qui aborde le thème du handicap et plus précisément la Trisomie 21. A partir de 6 ans.

Valentina, adorable petite fille avec trisomie 21, vit mal son handicap, persuadée que cela l’empêche de réaliser son rêve : devenir trapéziste. Du fin fond de sa chambre, au rythme de la musique, Valentina part pour un voyage imaginaire et merveilleux dans lequel elle découvre qu’elle est capable de tout, comme les autres enfants.

La séance sera suivie d’un moment convivial autour d’un café ou jus de fruits et gâteaux pour échanger sur le film et sur le handicap en général.

2023-04-19 à ; fin : 2023-04-19 17:00:00. EUR.

Cinéma Grand Ecran Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



We propose you the diffusion of a very nice cartoon which approaches the theme of the handicap and more precisely the Trisomy 21. From 6 years old.

Valentina, an adorable little girl with Down’s syndrome, has a hard time living with her handicap, convinced that it prevents her from realizing her dream: becoming a trapeze artist. From the depths of her room, to the rhythm of the music, Valentina sets off on an imaginary and marvelous journey in which she discovers that she is capable of anything, just like the other children.

The screening will be followed by a convivial moment around a coffee or fruit juice and cakes to exchange on the film and on the handicap in general

Proponemos la difusión de un dibujo animado muy simpático que trata el tema de la discapacidad y más concretamente del síndrome de Down. A partir de 6 años.

Valentina, una adorable niña con síndrome de Down, lo pasa mal conviviendo con su discapacidad, convencida de que le impide cumplir su sueño de convertirse en trapecista. Desde el fondo de su habitación, al ritmo de la música, Valentina emprende un viaje imaginario y maravilloso en el que descubre que es capaz de todo, igual que los demás niños.

La proyección irá seguida de un momento de convivencia en torno a un café o un zumo de frutas y pasteles para hablar de la película y de la discapacidad en general

Wir bieten Ihnen die Ausstrahlung eines sehr schönen Zeichentrickfilms an, der das Thema Behinderung und insbesondere Trisomie 21 behandelt. Ab 6 Jahren.

Valentina, ein liebenswertes kleines Mädchen mit Trisomie 21, hat mit ihrer Behinderung zu kämpfen, da sie davon überzeugt ist, dass diese sie daran hindert, ihren Traum zu verwirklichen: Trapezkünstlerin zu werden. Aus den Tiefen ihres Zimmers und im Rhythmus der Musik begibt sich Valentina auf eine imaginäre und wunderbare Reise, auf der sie entdeckt, dass sie wie alle anderen Kinder zu allem fähig ist.

Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung können Sie sich bei Kaffee, Saft und Kuchen über den Film und über Behinderung im Allgemeinen austauschen

Mise à jour le 2023-04-05 par OT Tartas