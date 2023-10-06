Fête locale à Pontiacq-Viellepinte PONTIACQ-VIELLEPINTE Pontiacq-Viellepinte, 6 octobre 2023, Pontiacq-Viellepinte.

Pontiacq-Viellepinte,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Pontiacq-Viellepinte en fête !

Au programme:

Le 6, 19h, concours de pétanque. 21h, retransmission du match de rugby France-Italie. Tapas et boissons.

Le 7, 20h, apéritif et bandas. 23h, bal animé par le podium TNT.

Le 8, 10h30, messe solennelle, dépôts de gerbes. 12h, apéritif du comité..

2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

PONTIACQ-VIELLEPINTE Village

Pontiacq-Viellepinte 64460 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Pontiacq-Viellepinte celebrates!

On the program:

6, 7pm, pétanque competition. 9pm, France-Italy rugby match. Tapas and drinks.

7th, 8pm, aperitif and bandas. 11pm, dance with TNT podium.

8th, 10:30 am, solemn mass, wreath-laying ceremony. 12pm, committee aperitif.

¡Pontiacq-Viellepinte está de fiesta!

En el programa:

El día 6, a las 19.00 h, competición de petanca. a las 21:00 h, retransmisión del partido de rugby Francia-Italia. Tapas y bebidas.

Día 7, 20:00 h, aperitivo y bandas. 23 h, baile con podio TNT.

Día 8, 10.30 h, misa solemne, ceremonia de colocación de coronas. 12h, aperitivo del comité.

Pontiacq-Viellepinte in Feierlaune!

Auf dem Programm steht:

Am 6., 19 Uhr, Boule-Wettbewerb. 21 Uhr, Übertragung des Rugbyspiels Frankreich-Italien. Tapas und Getränke.

Am 7., 20 Uhr, Aperitif und Bandas. 23 Uhr, Ball mit Musik vom TNT-Podium.

Am 8., 10:30 Uhr, feierliche Messe, Kranzniederlegung. 12 Uhr, Aperitif des Komitees.

