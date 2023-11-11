SOIRÉE PLATINES TEK/HARDTEK – SILLON LAUZÉ PONT-PESSIL Marvejols, 11 novembre 2023, Marvejols.

Marvejols,Lozère

Le Sillound System reprend du service avec une soirée Tek/Hardtek proposée par LuLax qui invite TomTomIx aux platines de notre café associatif préféré ! Du gros son en perspective qui va faire vibrer les basses et monter les BPM, dans un Sillon Lauzé….

PONT-PESSIL

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie



The Sillound System is back in action with a Tek/Hardtek evening proposed by LuLax, who has invited TomTomIx to take the decks at our favorite café associatif! We’re looking forward to a big sound that will get the bass vibrating and the BPMs rising, in a Sillon Lauzé…

El sistema Sillound vuelve a la acción con una noche Tek/Hardtek organizada por LuLax, con TomTomIx a los platos en nuestro café comunitario favorito Esperamos un gran sonido que haga vibrar los bajos y subir los BPM, en un Sillon Lauzé…

Das Sillound System nimmt seinen Dienst wieder auf mit einem Tek/Hardtek-Abend, der von LuLax vorgeschlagen wird, der TomTomIx an die Plattenteller unseres Lieblingscafés einlädt! Es erwartet Sie ein fetter Sound, der die Bässe vibrieren und die BPM steigen lassen wird, in einem Sillon Lauzé…

