DEJEUNER BALL TRAP Pont-de-Salars
DEJEUNER BALL TRAP, 9 avril 2023, Pont-de-Salars.
8h14h DEJEUNER chasseur (15€, voir menu, infos 06 78 15 93 07), 9h-15h BALL TRAP qualifications, 15h30 finale (tir carabine à plombs- une carabine CAMO à gagner/ validation du permis chasse 2023…).
2023-04-09 à ; fin : 2023-04-09 . 15 EUR.
Pont-de-Salars 12290 Aveyron Occitanie
8am-2pm hunter’s lunch (15?, see menu, info 06 78 15 93 07), 9am-3pm BALL TRAP qualifications, 3.30pm final (shotgun shooting – a CAMO rifle to be won/ validation of the 2023 hunting license…)
8h-14h comida de cazadores (15?, ver menú, info 06 78 15 93 07), 9h-15h calificaciones BALL TRAP, 15h30 final (tiro con rifle de perdigones – un rifle CAMO a ganar/ validación de la licencia de caza 2023…)
8.14 Uhr Jägerfrühstück (15?, siehe Menü, Infos 06 78 15 93 07), 9-15 Uhr BALL TRAP Qualifikation, 15.30 Uhr Finale (Schießen mit dem Luftgewehr – ein CAMO-Gewehr zu gewinnen / Validierung des Jagdscheins 2023…)
