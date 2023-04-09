DEJEUNER BALL TRAP Pont-de-Salars Catégories d’Évènement: Aveyron

DEJEUNER BALL TRAP, 9 avril 2023, Pont-de-Salars. 8h14h DEJEUNER chasseur (15€, voir menu, infos 06 78 15 93 07), 9h-15h BALL TRAP qualifications, 15h30 finale (tir carabine à plombs- une carabine CAMO à gagner/ validation du permis chasse 2023…).

2023-04-09. 15 EUR.
Pont-de-Salars 12290 Aveyron Occitanie



8am-2pm hunter’s lunch (15?, see menu, info 06 78 15 93 07), 9am-3pm BALL TRAP qualifications, 3.30pm final (shotgun shooting – a CAMO rifle to be won/ validation of the 2023 hunting license…) 8h-14h comida de cazadores (15?, ver menú, info 06 78 15 93 07), 9h-15h calificaciones BALL TRAP, 15h30 final (tiro con rifle de perdigones – un rifle CAMO a ganar/ validación de la licencia de caza 2023…) 8.14 Uhr Jägerfrühstück (15?, siehe Menü, Infos 06 78 15 93 07), 9-15 Uhr BALL TRAP Qualifikation, 15.30 Uhr Finale (Schießen mit dem Luftgewehr – ein CAMO-Gewehr zu gewinnen / Validierung des Jagdscheins 2023…) Mise à jour le 2023-03-28 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DE PARELOUP LEVEZOU

