Randonnée Gourmande semi-nocturne et feu d’artifice Pont-de-Ruan, 16 septembre 2023, Pont-de-Ruan.

Pont-de-Ruan,Indre-et-Loire

Randonnée gourmande semi-nocturne de 11 km. Rendez-vous à la salle des fêtes, pot d’accueil à 18h et départ à 18h30. La marche se clôturera par le feu d’artifice tiré dans la prairie du moulin. Prévoir lampe torche et gilet jaune..

Samedi 2023-09-16 18:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 . 16 EUR.

Pont-de-Ruan 37260 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



11 km semi-nocturnal gourmet walk. Meet at the salle des fêtes, welcome drink at 6pm and departure at 6:30pm. The walk ends with a fireworks display in the mill meadow. Bring flashlight and yellow vest.

Paseo gastronómico seminocturno de 11 km. Punto de encuentro en el ayuntamiento, copa de bienvenida a las 18:00 y salida a las 18:30. El paseo termina con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales en el prado del molino. El paseo termina con un espectáculo de fuegos artificiales en el prado del molino. Llevar linterna y chaleco amarillo.

Halbnächtliche Gourmetwanderung von 11 km. Treffpunkt: Festsaal, Begrüßungsgetränk um 18 Uhr, Start um 18:30 Uhr. Die Wanderung endet mit einem Feuerwerk, das auf der Wiese der Mühle abgefeuert wird. Taschenlampe und gelbe Weste mitbringen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme