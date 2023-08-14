Vign’en plage Domaine de Grange Neuve, 14 août 2023, Pomport.

Plus besoin d’aller à la plage, elle vient à vous… au cœur des vignes ! Au programme : plage de sable, bar à cocktails, jeux de plage, terrain de pétanque, structure gonflable, ventri’vigne, remorque-piscine, foodtrucks, DJ set en soirée, vins et jus de raisin du Domaine.

Dans les vignes face au chai.

Tout public.

Entrée libre.

Réservation conseillée pour les places assises..

Domaine de Grange Neuve Grange Neuve

Pomport 24240 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



No need to go to the beach, it comes to you? in the heart of the vineyards! On the program: sandy beach, cocktail bar, beach games, petanque field, inflatable structure, windmill, pool trailer, foodtrucks, DJ set in the evening, wines and grape juice from the Domaine.

In the vineyards in front of the winery.

All public.

Free entrance.

Reservations recommended for seating.

No hace falta ir a la playa, viene a ti… ¡en el corazón de los viñedos! En el programa: playa de arena, bar de cócteles, juegos de playa, campo de petanca, estructura hinchable, molino de viento, remolque de piscina, foodtrucks, DJ set por la noche, vinos y zumos de uva del Domaine.

En los viñedos frente a la bodega.

Todo el público.

Entrada gratuita.

Se recomienda reservar asiento.

Sie brauchen nicht mehr an den Strand zu gehen, er kommt zu Ihnen? im Herzen der Weinberge! Auf dem Programm stehen: Sandstrand, Cocktailbar, Strandspiele, Bouleplatz, Hüpfburg, Ventri?vigne, Poolanhänger, Foodtrucks, DJ-Sets am Abend, Weine und Traubensaft der Domaine.

In den Weinbergen gegenüber dem Weinkeller.

Für alle Altersgruppen.

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Reservierung für Sitzplätze empfohlen.

