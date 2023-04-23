34ème marche des vignobles Le bourg, 23 avril 2023, Pomport.

Les Enfants de France organisent la 34ème marche des vignobles, au départ de la salle des fêtes de Pomport.

10km ou 15km, accueil à partir de 08h, départ entre 09H et 10h. Repas sur réservation. L’apéritif est offert par la municipalité. Un marché artisanal et gastronomique est proposé..

2023-04-23 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 . .

Le bourg Salle des fêtes

Pomport 24240 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Children of France organize the 34th walk of the vineyards, from the village hall of Pomport.

10km or 15km, welcome from 08h, departure between 09H and 10h. Meal on reservation. The aperitif is offered by the municipality. A craft and gastronomic market is proposed.

Los Niños de Francia organizan la 34ª Marcha de los Viñedos, con salida desde el ayuntamiento de Pomport.

10km o 15km, acogida a partir de las 8h, salida entre las 9h y las 10h. Comida previa reserva. El aperitivo lo ofrece el ayuntamiento. Se propone un mercado artesanal y gastronómico.

Die Enfants de France organisieren den 34. Marsch durch die Weinberge, der am Festsaal von Pomport beginnt.

10km oder 15km, Empfang ab 08h, Start zwischen 09H und 10h. Mahlzeiten auf Reservierung. Der Aperitif wird von der Gemeinde angeboten. Ein Kunsthandwerker- und Gastronomiemarkt wird angeboten.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides