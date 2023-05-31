10 ÈME FESTIVAL GÉO CONDÉ: SPECTAVCLE VIDA 99 ter rue des Jardins Fleuris, 31 mai 2023, Pompey.

Le Festival Geo Condé est un rendez-vous incontournable de la marionnette et des formes animées sur le Val de Lorraine.

En préambule à cette 10 ème édition qui aura les 2 et 3 juin à Blénod-Les-Pont-à-Mousson, la MJC de Pompey accueillera le mercredi 31 mai le spectacle VIDA de la Compagnie Javier Aranda (Espagne). Marionnettes à main. Tout public-

Dans VIDA, les seules mains du comédien marionnettiste racontent une vie entière jubilatoire et techniquement bluffante. La pièce est tour à tour drôle, espiègle et infiniment émouvante. Un formidable joyau poétique et marionnetique à partager en famille.. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-05-31 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-31 16:00:00. 12 EUR.

99 ter rue des Jardins Fleuris

Pompey 54340 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The Geo Condé Festival is an unmissable event for puppetry and animated forms in the Val de Lorraine.

As a preamble to this 10th edition which will take place on June 2 and 3 in Blénod-Les-Pont-à-Mousson, the MJC of Pompey will welcome on Wednesday, May 31 the show VIDA of the Company Javier Aranda (Spain). Hand puppets. For all audiences

In VIDA, the hands of the puppeteer alone tell a jubilant and technically amazing story. The play is by turns funny, mischievous and infinitely moving. A wonderful poetic and puppetry jewel to share with the whole family.

El Festival Geo Condé es una cita ineludible para los títeres y las formas animadas en el Val de Lorraine.

Como preámbulo a esta 10ª edición, que tendrá lugar los días 2 y 3 de junio en Blénod-Les-Pont-à-Mousson, el MJC de Pompey acogerá el miércoles 31 de mayo el espectáculo VIDA de la compañía Javier Aranda (España). Marionetas de mano. Para todos los públicos

En VIDA, las manos del actor-titiritero cuentan por sí solas la historia de toda una vida de júbilo y de técnica farandulera. La obra es por momentos divertida, traviesa e infinitamente conmovedora. Una maravillosa joya poética y titiritera para compartir con toda la familia.

Das Festival Geo Condé ist ein unumgänglicher Treffpunkt für Marionetten und animierte Formen im Val de Lorraine.

Ausgabe, die am 2. und 3. Juni in Blénod-Les-Pont-à-Mousson stattfindet, empfängt das MJC de Pompey am Mittwoch, dem 31. Mai, das Stück VIDA der Compagnie Javier Aranda (Spanien). Handpuppen und Marionetten. Für alle Zuschauer-

In VIDA erzählen allein die Hände des Puppenspielers ein ganzes Leben, das jubelt und technisch verblüffend ist. Das Stück ist abwechselnd lustig, schelmisch und unendlich bewegend. Ein poetisches und marionettenhaftes Juwel für die ganze Familie.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY