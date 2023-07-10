Pom en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 15 décembre 2023, Paris.

Le vendredi 15 décembre 2023

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

POM

(Garage rock – Amsterdam, NDL)

POM proves that raw music can be combined perfectly with a cheerful, energetic atmosphere. The band from Amsterdam takes inspiration from Britpop, punk and garage rock and creates their own sound, best described as fuzzpop. POM showcases multiple daring combinations in both their bouncing live shows and in the studio. For example, the contrasting themes of recognizable situations from everyday life to absurd fantasy in both sound and text present on POM’s first EP ‘Lately’. Their first album is on its way and describes the path to adulthood and the search for one’s own identity in a playful way.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7zgtAvNKkyrcJG2Ad1M1Kv…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48v_dWk7W8Q…

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

———————————

Vendredi 15 Décembre 2023

Entrée gratuite

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h (3€50 la pinte)

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

———————————

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

