Téléthon 2023 : La Grande Viraille Pôle associatif Le Busseau, 25 novembre 2023, Le Busseau.

Le Busseau,Deux-Sèvres

Beugnon-Thireuil / Le Busseau : Sam 25/11 La Grande Viraille : départ de 11h30 à 13h30 du Busseau.

Marche organisée au profit du téléthon

Parcours de 14 km avec étapes casse-croûte, (10 €/adulte). La Petite Viraille : 5 km pour les enfants -12 ans,

(6€/enfant), Inscription avant le 20/11 au 05 49 04 25 15 ou au 06 47 07 28 27..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . EUR.

Pôle associatif

Le Busseau 79240 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Beugnon-Thireuil / Le Busseau: Sat 25/11 La Grande Viraille: departure from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm from Le Busseau.

Walk organized in aid of the Telethon

14 km route with snack stops, (10 ?/adult). La Petite Viraille: 5 km for children under 12,

(6?/child), Registration by 20/11 on 05 49 04 25 15 or 06 47 07 28 27.

Beugnon-Thireuil / Le Busseau: sáb 25/11 La Grande Viraille: salida de las 11h30 a las 13h30 de Le Busseau.

Marcha organizada a beneficio del Teletón

Recorrido de 14 km con paradas para merendar, (10€/adulto). La Petite Viraille: 5 km para niños menores de 12 años,

(6?/niño), Inscripciones antes del 20/11 en el 05 49 04 25 15 o en el 06 47 07 28 27.

Beugnon-Thireuil / Le Busseau: Sa 25/11 La Grande Viraille: Start von 11:30 bis 13:30 Uhr in Le Busseau.

Organisierte Wanderung zugunsten des Telethon

Strecke von 14 km mit Imbiss-Stationen, (10 ?/Erwachsener). La Petite Viraille: 5 km für Kinder -12 Jahre,

(6?/Kind), Anmeldung vor dem 20.11. unter 05 49 04 25 15 oder 06 47 07 28 27.

