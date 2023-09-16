Parlez-vous Berrichon ? Point Tourisme de Châtillon Châtillon-sur-Indre Catégories d’Évènement: Châtillon sur Indre

Parlez-vous Berrichon ?
Samedi 16 septembre, 17h00
Point Tourisme de Châtillon

Venez apprendre le berrichon en vous amusant ou réviser vos classiques et expressions du Berry. Quelques activités seront proposées avec cette projection.

Point Tourisme de Châtillon
5 place du Vieux-Château, 36700 Châtillon-sur-Indre
Châtillon-sur-Indre
36700
Indre
Centre-Val de Loire

2023-09-16T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T18:00:00+02:00

Micro-Folie Châtillonnais-en-Berry

