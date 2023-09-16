Parlez-vous Berrichon ? Point Tourisme de Châtillon Châtillon-sur-Indre
Catégories d’Évènement:
Parlez-vous Berrichon ? Point Tourisme de Châtillon Châtillon-sur-Indre, 16 septembre 2023, Châtillon-sur-Indre.
Parlez-vous Berrichon ? Samedi 16 septembre, 17h00 Point Tourisme de Châtillon
Venez apprendre le berrichon en vous amusant ou réviser vos classiques et expressions du Berry. Quelques activités seront proposées avec cette projection.
Point Tourisme de Châtillon 5 place du Vieux-Château, 36700 Châtillon-sur-Indre Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-09-16T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T18:00:00+02:00
2023-09-16T17:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-16T18:00:00+02:00
Micro-Folie Châtillonnais-en-Berry