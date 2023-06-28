Action d’information : santé et protection sociale Point Information Jeunesse – 16 Allée des Tilleuls Gannat, 28 juin 2023, Gannat.

Action d’information sur la santé et la protection sociale, traitant de nombreux sujets (contraception, soins dentaires, médecin traitant, complémentaire santé, carte vitale…).

2023-06-28 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-28 15:30:00. .

Point Information Jeunesse – 16 Allée des Tilleuls

Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Information on health and social protection, covering a wide range of topics (contraception, dental care, GPs, supplementary health care, carte vitale, etc.)

Información sobre salud y protección social, que abarca una amplia gama de temas (anticoncepción, atención dental, médicos de cabecera, cobertura sanitaria complementaria, carte vitale, etc.)

Informationsaktion zu Gesundheit und Sozialschutz, die zahlreiche Themen behandelt (Verhütung, Zahnpflege, Hausarzt, Zusatzversicherung, Gesundheitskarte…)

