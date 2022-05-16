Point clouds and change detection in the geosciences PNRB – Campus de Beaulieu,Université de Rennes 1, 16 mai 2022, Rennes.

The University of Rennes 1 and the University of Potsdam are pleased to announce their summer school on “Point clouds and change detection in the geosciences” which will be held online (16 May) and in-person (20-22 June) in Rennes, France. May 16 will be dedicated to the teaching of the necessary basics to be able to attend the 3 other days in June. Do not miss it! June 20 and 21 will be dedicated to theoretical background and practical applications. On June 22, two sessions of invited speakers will be organized on “Technical state of the art” and “Applications”. It will be possible to remotely attend the conferences without registration and details will be made available at a later date. Target audience: Early career researchers (e.g., postdoctoral researchers, lecturers, and Asst. Professors) Graduate students Research support engineers Staff from companies and agencies using point clouds in the field of geosciences The expected learning outcomes are the following: Alignment of two points clouds 3D distance measurements Advanced knowledge of the open source software CloudCompare and the M3C2 plugin Handling uncertainties in change detection Using open source software and tools to process point clouds (e.g. Python) Costs: Graduate students and other early career researchers 100€ Staff from private sector 1000€ All pauses, lunches (20, 21, 22) and dinners (20, 21) are included in the registration fees. Accommodation is not included.

PNRB – Campus de Beaulieu, Université de Rennes 1
Avenue du Général Leclerc
35000 Rennes
Ille-et-Vilaine



