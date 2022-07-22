Poët-Laval Jazz/s festival – 8e édition Le Poët-Laval Le Poët-Laval
Poët-Laval Jazz/s festival – 8e édition Le Poët-Laval, 22 juillet 2022, Le Poët-Laval.
Poët-Laval Jazz/s festival – 8e édition Vieux Village Cour des Commandeurs Le Poët-Laval
2022-07-22 17:30:00 17:30:00 – 2022-07-24 00:00:00 00:00:00 Vieux Village Cour des Commandeurs
Le Poët-Laval Drôme Le Poët-Laval
EUR 90
Le Poët-Laval Jazz/s Festival – 8e édition
parking, navette, restauration, buvette
Une programmation alléchante : Six Ring Circus, Michel Fernandez Quartet, Jeanne Michard Latin Quintet, Louise Jallu Quartet, Pierre de Bethmann Trio, Moutin MOM Trio.
philippe.brunet26@gmail.com +33 6 62 14 08 10 https://www.jazzpoet.fr/
Vieux Village Cour des Commandeurs Le Poët-Laval
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-07 par