Le Poët-Laval Drôme Le Poët-Laval EUR 90 Le Poët-Laval Jazz/s Festival – 8e édition

parking, navette, restauration, buvette

Une programmation alléchante : Six Ring Circus, Michel Fernandez Quartet, Jeanne Michard Latin Quintet, Louise Jallu Quartet, Pierre de Bethmann Trio, Moutin MOM Trio. philippe.brunet26@gmail.com +33 6 62 14 08 10 https://www.jazzpoet.fr/ Vieux Village Cour des Commandeurs Le Poët-Laval

