Visite du jardin PODTATRANSKÉ MÚZEUM V POPRADE, 3 juin 2023, Poprad.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin PODTATRANSKÉ MÚZEUM V POPRADE

Park arrengement of building of Podtatranské muzeum in Poprad consists of botanic valuable original gardening dated into the 19th century, next, of gardening dated into 80-tees of the 20 century and of current one from 2017. The composition of authentic subjects of Ulmus glabra and Fraxinus excelsior is the most valuable. It is from original gardening dated into the 19th century.

PODTATRANSKÉ MÚZEUM V POPRADE Vajanského 72/4 Poprad 058 01 Poprad okres Poprad Région de Prešov 0527721924 https://www.muzeumpp.sk/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

©