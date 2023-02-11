PLUTONIO ROCKHAL, 11 février 2023, ESCH SUR ALZETTE.

PLUTONIO ROCKHAL. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-11 à 20:00 (2023-02-11 au ). Tarif : 40.5 à 40.5 euros.

Plutonio is a Portuguese artist of Mozambican descent, whose career spans almost 10 years. Although generally described as a rapper, Plutonio´s sound ranges from Hip-hop to RnB with an increasing influence from Afrobeats. His hit-making ability and versatility have earned him the respect of his peers and crowds both in Portugal and abroad. Boasting the first ever platinum album in Portugal with his work Sacrificio in 2019, Plutónio now has his eyes set on expanding his audience internationally as he starts working on his fourth studio album set for release at some point in the next year.Le concert de PLUTONIO prévu à la Rockhal le 11 février 2023 est reporté au 15 avril 2023. Les billets achetés restent valables pour la nouvelle date.

Votre billet est ici

ROCKHAL ESCH SUR ALZETTE 5, AVENUE DU ROCK’N’ROLL / BELVAL 4361

Plutonio is a Portuguese artist of Mozambican descent, whose career spans almost 10 years. Although generally described as a rapper, Plutonio´s sound ranges from Hip-hop to RnB with an increasing influence from Afrobeats. His hit-making ability and versatility have earned him the respect of his peers and crowds both in Portugal and abroad.

Boasting the first ever platinum album in Portugal with his work Sacrificio in 2019, Plutónio now has his eyes set on expanding his audience internationally as he starts working on his fourth studio album set for release at some point in the next year.

Le concert de PLUTONIO prévu à la Rockhal le 11 février 2023 est reporté au 15 avril 2023 . Les billets achetés restent valables pour la nouvelle date. .40.5 EUR40.5.

Votre billet est ici