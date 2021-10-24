Plougonvelin Plougonvelin Finistère, Plougonvelin Plougonvelin se mobilise Plougonvelin Plougonvelin Catégories d’évènement: Finistère

Plougonvelin

Plougonvelin se mobilise Plougonvelin, 24 octobre 2021, Plougonvelin. Plougonvelin se mobilise 2021-10-24 09:30:00 – 2021-10-24 17:00:00

Plougonvelin Finistère Plougonvelin Manifestation gratuite. PASSE SANITAIRE OBLIGATOIRE. Organisée avec les associations. Rendez-vous à l’Hippocampe. Votre don soutien la ligue contre le cancer. PROGRAMME : STAND DE LA LIGUE CONTRE LE CANCER : sensibilisation au cancer du sein (autopalpation, exposition …..)

PRESENCE de l’association des PRATICIENS du BIEN ETRE et BIEN VIVRE

AVIRON INDOOR : challenge Octobre Rose, proposé par l’AMP

9h30 : PEN AR KAYAK rame pour la ligue contre le cancer

10 h : TRAILS, 14 et 7 km vers St Mathieu, avec Iroise Triathlon

10h10 : MARCHE, 7 km vers Toul logot, avec l’AGP & PHASE

11 h : BODY BALLET FIT – animation EVI’DANSE

16 h : Danses bretonnes – animation musicale Sonerien Plougonvelen Contacts :

Mairie Plougonvelin : 02 98 48 30 21

