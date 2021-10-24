Plougonvelin se mobilise Plougonvelin Plougonvelin
Plougonvelin se mobilise Plougonvelin, 24 octobre 2021, Plougonvelin.
Plougonvelin se mobilise 2021-10-24 09:30:00 – 2021-10-24 17:00:00
Plougonvelin Finistère Plougonvelin
Manifestation gratuite. PASSE SANITAIRE OBLIGATOIRE. Organisée avec les associations. Rendez-vous à l’Hippocampe.
Votre don soutien la ligue contre le cancer.
PROGRAMME :
STAND DE LA LIGUE CONTRE LE CANCER : sensibilisation au cancer du sein (autopalpation, exposition …..)
PRESENCE de l’association des PRATICIENS du BIEN ETRE et BIEN VIVRE
AVIRON INDOOR : challenge Octobre Rose, proposé par l’AMP
9h30 : PEN AR KAYAK rame pour la ligue contre le cancer
10 h : TRAILS, 14 et 7 km vers St Mathieu, avec Iroise Triathlon
10h10 : MARCHE, 7 km vers Toul logot, avec l’AGP & PHASE
11 h : BODY BALLET FIT – animation EVI’DANSE
16 h : Danses bretonnes – animation musicale Sonerien Plougonvelen
Contacts :
Mairie Plougonvelin : 02 98 48 30 21
Guy Le Guern : 06 78 90 77 34
+33 6 78 90 77 34
dernière mise à jour : 2021-10-15 par