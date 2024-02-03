Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Café Troc Chez l'habitant, ancien café Le Cars Plougasnou

Catégories d’Évènement:

Café Troc Chez l'habitant, ancien café Le Cars Plougasnou, samedi 2 mars 2024.

Café Troc Chez l’habitant, ancien café Le Cars Plougasnou Finistère
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-02 10:30:00
fin : 2024-03-02 13:00:00

Un temps d'échanges et de convivialité à côté de la salle municipale. Venez troquer vos produits de saisons, deux courgettes contre un potimarron, une confiture contre une ratatouille etc…

Accueil autour d'un café, d'un jus… Tous les premiers samedis du mois de 10h30 à 13h.

Où : Chez l'habitant, dans l'ancien café épicerie « Le Cars » au 39 route de Primel, Plougasnou !

.
Chez l'habitant, ancien café Le Cars 39 Rue de Primel
Plougasnou 29630 Finistère Bretagne animation@projets-echanges-developpement.net

L’événement Café Troc Plougasnou a été mis à jour le 2024-01-12 par OT BAIE DE MORLAIX

Détails

Date :
2 mars 2024
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Code postal
29630
Lieu
Chez l'habitant, ancien café Le Cars
Adresse
39 Rue de Primel
Ville
Plougasnou
Departement
Finistère
Lieu Ville
39 Rue de Primel Plougasnou
Latitude
48.69573
Longitude
-3.79801
latitude longitude
48.69573;-3.79801

