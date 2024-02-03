Café Troc Chez l’habitant, ancien café Le Cars Plougasnou
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-02 10:30:00
fin : 2024-03-02 13:00:00
Un temps d’échanges et de convivialité à côté de la salle municipale. Venez troquer vos produits de saisons, deux courgettes contre un potimarron, une confiture contre une ratatouille etc…
Accueil autour d’un café, d’un jus… Tous les premiers samedis du mois de 10h30 à 13h.
Où : Chez l’habitant, dans l’ancien café épicerie « Le Cars » au 39 route de Primel, Plougasnou !
Chez l’habitant, ancien café Le Cars 39 Rue de Primel
Plougasnou 29630 Finistère Bretagne animation@projets-echanges-developpement.net
