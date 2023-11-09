Initiation au Breton – Formations Parents Plouedern Plouédern Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

Ti Ar Vro Landerne Daoulaz propose des intiations pour les parents pour accompagner les enfants dans le bilinguisme.

Votre enfant est en parcours bilingue ou diwan et vous ne parlez pas breton?

Cette initiation est faite pour vous : pronociation, phrases de base, mots du quotidien à utiliser avec l’enfant.

Au choix deux sessions de formations:

Plouedern

9/11 – 23/11 – 7/12 – 14/12 – 21/12

20-22h La Roche Maurice

18/11 – 02/12 – 09/12 – 16/12

information : eric@tiarvrolandernedaoulaz.bzh

