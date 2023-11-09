Initiation au Breton – Formations Parents Plouedern Plouédern
Initiation au Breton – Formations Parents Plouedern Plouédern, 9 novembre 2023, Plouédern.
Initiation au Breton – Formations Parents 9 novembre – 21 décembre, les jeudis Plouedern 50€ (+ 15 € d’adhésion à l’association)
Ti Ar Vro Landerne Daoulaz propose des intiations pour les parents pour accompagner les enfants dans le bilinguisme.
Votre enfant est en parcours bilingue ou diwan et vous ne parlez pas breton?
Cette initiation est faite pour vous : pronociation, phrases de base, mots du quotidien à utiliser avec l’enfant.
Au choix deux sessions de formations:
Plouedern
9/11 – 23/11 – 7/12 – 14/12 – 21/12
20-22h
La Roche Maurice
18/11 – 02/12 – 09/12 – 16/12
9h30-12h
information : eric@tiarvrolandernedaoulaz.bzh
Plouedern Plouedern Plouédern 29800 Finistère Bretagne [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/ti-ar-vro-landerne-daoulaz/adhesions/tanvan-d-ar-brezhoneg-intitiation-au-breton-plouedern »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « eric@tiarvrolandernedaoulaz.bzh »}] [{« link »: « mailto:eric@tiarvrolandernedaoulaz.bzh »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-09T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-09T22:00:00+01:00
2023-12-21T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-21T22:00:00+01:00