BINGO DU PATRON Allée Eugène Delacroix, 26 mai 2023, Plombières-les-Bains.

Venez fêter l’anniversaire du Directeur !!!

Le casino organise un bingo spécial en l’honneur de l’anniversaire du Directeur !!!

Du cash* à gagner !

Profitez également d’animations, encore plus de cadeaux… et de nombreuses surprises vous attendent !

Soirée animée par Cédric et notre DJ DIMI !!!

Forfait à 35€/pers (10 parties** – 3 grilles par partie).

Préventes disponibles sur le site www.bingo.partouche.com

*Cash = espèces

**3 grilles par partie

Jeu avec obligation d’achat et autorisé dans les casinos Partouche, pour plus d’information, visitez notre site bingo.partouche.com. Réservé aux personnes majeures et non interdites de jeux sur présentation d’une pièce d’identité, en cours de validité.

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09 74 75 13 13 – appel non surtaxé). Adultes

Vendredi 2023-05-26 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-26 23:59:00. 35 EUR.

Allée Eugène Delacroix

Plombières-les-Bains 88370 Vosges Grand Est



Come celebrate the Director’s birthday!!!

The casino is hosting a special bingo in honor of the Director’s birthday!!!

Cash* to be won!

Enjoy also animations, even more gifts… and many surprises await you!

Evening animated by Cédric and our DJ DIMI !

Package at 35?/pers (10 games** – 3 grids per game).

Pre-sales available on the website www.bingo.partouche.com

*Cash = cash

**3 grids per game

Game with purchase obligation and authorized in Partouche casinos, for more information, visit our website bingo.partouche.com. Reserved for adults who are not prohibited from playing on presentation of a valid ID.

Gambling can be dangerous: loss of money, family conflicts, addiction…find our advice on joueurs-info-service.fr (09 74 75 13 13 – non surtaxed call)

¡¡¡Ven a celebrar el cumpleaños del Director!!!

¡¡¡El casino organiza un bingo especial en honor del cumpleaños del Director!!!

¡Dinero en efectivo* para ganar!

Disfruta también de animaciones, aún más regalos… ¡y muchas sorpresas te esperan!

¡La velada estará amenizada por Cédric y nuestro DJ DIMI!

Paquete a 35€/persona (10 juegos** – 3 parrillas por juego).

Venta anticipada disponible en el sitio web www.bingo.partouche.com

*Efectivo

**3 rejillas por juego

Juego con obligación de compra y autorizado en los casinos Partouche, para más información, visite nuestra página web bingo.partouche.com. Reservado a mayores de edad que no tengan prohibido jugar presentando un documento de identidad válido.

El juego puede ser peligroso: pérdida de dinero, conflictos familiares, adicción… encuentre nuestros consejos en joueurs-info-service.fr (09 74 75 13 13 – llamada sin IVA)

Feiern Sie mit uns den Geburtstag des Direktors!!!

Das Casino veranstaltet ein spezielles Bingo zu Ehren des Geburtstags des Direktors!!!

Bargeld* zu gewinnen!

Profitieren Sie auch von Animationen, noch mehr Geschenken… und vielen Überraschungen, die auf Sie warten!

Der Abend wird von Cédric und unserem DJ DIMI moderiert!

Pauschale zu 35/Person (10 Spiele** – 3 Rätsel pro Spiel).

Vorverkauf auf der Website www.bingo.partouche.com

*Bar = Bargeld

**3 Gitter pro Spiel

Spiel mit Kaufverpflichtung und in den Partouche-Kasinos erlaubt, für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte unsere Website bingo.partouche.com. Nur für volljährige Personen, denen das Spielen nicht untersagt ist, gegen Vorlage eines gültigen Personalausweises.

Geld- und Glücksspiele können gefährlich sein: Geldverlust, Familienkonflikte, Sucht…Unsere Ratschläge finden Sie unter joueurs-info-service.fr (09 74 75 13 13 – gebührenfreier Anruf)

Mise à jour le 2023-04-07 par OT REMIREMONT