Fête du marché de Plazac Route principale, 19 mai 2023, Plazac.

Marché de Plazac en fête. Animations et buvette. Apéritif offert par la municipalité à 18h..

2023-05-19 à ; fin : 2023-05-19 . .

Route principale Salle Polyvalente

Plazac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Market of Plazac in festival. Animations and refreshments. Aperitif offered by the municipality at 18h.

Mercado de Plazac en fiesta. Animación y refrescos. Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento a las 18.00 horas.

Festlicher Markt in Plazac. Animationen und Getränkestand. Von der Gemeinde angebotener Aperitif um 18 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par OT Lascaux-Dordogne, Vallée Vézère