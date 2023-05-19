Fête du marché de Plazac Route principale
Marché de Plazac en fête. Animations et buvette. Apéritif offert par la municipalité à 18h..
Route principale Salle Polyvalente
Plazac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Market of Plazac in festival. Animations and refreshments. Aperitif offered by the municipality at 18h.
Mercado de Plazac en fiesta. Animación y refrescos. Aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento a las 18.00 horas.
Festlicher Markt in Plazac. Animationen und Getränkestand. Von der Gemeinde angebotener Aperitif um 18 Uhr.
