Programmation au cinéma Novelty – Festival Nature 318 rue de la république, 12 mai 2023, Plateau d'Hauteville.

A l’occasion du Festival Nature Ain, venez assister aux différentes projection cinématographiques ayant pour point commun la faune et la flore !.

2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 . .

318 rue de la république Cinéma Novelty

Plateau d’Hauteville 01110 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



On the occasion of the Festival Nature Ain, come to attend the various film projections having for common point the fauna and the flora!

Con motivo del Festival Nature Ain, venga y asista a las diferentes proyecciones de películas con la fauna y la flora como tema común

Anlässlich des Festivals Nature Ain können Sie an verschiedenen Filmvorführungen teilnehmen, deren gemeinsamer Punkt die Fauna und Flora ist!

