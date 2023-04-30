29ÈME MARCHE POPULAIRE PLAPPEVILLE 40 rue du Général De Gaulle, 30 avril 2023, Plappeville.

MARCHE INTERNATIONALE « LA PLAPPEVILLOISE »

Organisée par l’Association Plappeville Loisirs, elle a lieu au printemps. Chaque année, elle attire près de 2000 participants qui peuvent découvrir le charme de nos villages (Plappeville, Lorry, Lessy …..) et le magnifique cadre de verdure qu’offre le Mont St Quentin, sur des parcours de 10, 15 ou 20 kms.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-04-30

40 rue du Général De Gaulle

Plappeville 57050 Moselle Grand Est



INTERNATIONAL WALK « LA PLAPPEVILLOISE

Organized by the Association Plappeville Loisirs, it takes place in spring. Each year, it attracts nearly 2000 participants who can discover the charm of our villages (Plappeville, Lorry, Lessy?.) and the magnificent green setting of the Mont St Quentin, on 10, 15 or 20 km routes.

MARCHA INTERNACIONAL « LA PLAPPEVILLOISE

Organizado por la Asociación Plappeville Loisirs, tiene lugar en primavera. Cada año atrae a cerca de 2000 participantes que pueden descubrir el encanto de nuestros pueblos (Plappeville, Lorry, Lessy…) y el magnífico marco verde del Mont St Quentin, en recorridos de 10, 15 o 20 kms.

INTERNATIONALE WANDERUNG « LA PLAPPEVILLOISE »

Die Wanderung wird von der Association Plappeville Loisirs organisiert und findet im Frühjahr statt. Jedes Jahr zieht sie fast 2000 Teilnehmer an, die auf Strecken von 10, 15 oder 20 km den Charme unserer Dörfer (Plappeville, Lorry, Lessy?..) und die herrliche grüne Umgebung, die der Mont St Quentin bietet, entdecken können.

