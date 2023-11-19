CONCERT – 400 ANS DE L’ORGUE Plan Monseigneur Blaquière Béziers, 19 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

L’orgue de la Cathédrale Saint Nazaire fête cette année ses 400 ans. Bien qu’étant un instrument soliste, l’orgue est aussi un accompagnateur privilégié lorsqu’il s’associe à la voix ou à d’autres instruments. Pour ce concert de clôture, il s’associera à l’Orchestre Symphonique Béziers Méditerranée et à la Maîtrise du Conservatoire de Béziers dans des œuvres de Poulenc et Haydn. Entrée libre..

2023-11-19 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-19 . .

Plan Monseigneur Blaquière

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



The organ at Saint Nazaire Cathedral celebrates its 400th anniversary this year. Although a solo instrument, the organ is also a privileged accompanist when combined with the voice or other instruments. For this closing concert, it will join forces with the Orchestre Symphonique Béziers Méditerranée and the Maîtrise du Conservatoire de Béziers in works by Poulenc and Haydn. Free admission.

El órgano de la catedral de Saint Nazaire celebra este año su 400 aniversario. Aunque es un instrumento solista, el órgano es también un acompañante privilegiado cuando se combina con la voz u otros instrumentos. Para este concierto de clausura, el órgano estará acompañado por la Orquesta Sinfónica de Béziers Méditerranée y la Maîtrise du Conservatoire de Béziers en obras de Poulenc y Haydn. Entrada gratuita.

Die Orgel der Kathedrale Saint Nazaire feiert in diesem Jahr ihr 400-jähriges Bestehen. Obwohl sie ein Soloinstrument ist, ist die Orgel auch ein bevorzugter Begleiter, wenn sie mit der Stimme oder anderen Instrumenten zusammenarbeitet. In diesem Abschlusskonzert wird sie gemeinsam mit dem Orchestre Symphonique Béziers Méditerranée und der Maîtrise du Conservatoire de Béziers Werke von Poulenc und Haydn aufführen. Eintritt frei.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE