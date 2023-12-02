CONCERT CHANT DE NOËL – CANALETTO ET JECKO Plan Mgr Blaquière Béziers, 2 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Pour célébrer les festivités de fin d’année, l’association AEDE et les groupes Jecko et Canaletto vous proposent un concert spécial « Chant de Noël ». Payant – Billetterie sur place..

2023-12-02 15:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 . EUR.

Plan Mgr Blaquière

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



To celebrate the end-of-year festivities, the AEDE association and the groups Jecko and Canaletto present a special « Christmas Carol » concert. Tickets available on site.

Para celebrar las fiestas de fin de año, la asociación AEDE y los grupos Jecko y Canaletto ofrecen un concierto especial de « Cuentos de Navidad ». De pago – Entradas disponibles in situ.

Um die Feierlichkeiten zum Jahresende zu begehen, bieten der Verein AEDE und die Gruppen Jecko und Canaletto ein spezielles Konzert « Weihnachtslieder » an. Kostenpflichtig – Eintrittskarten vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE