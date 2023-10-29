Randonnée de la châtaigne Plan d’eau Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier, 29 octobre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-l'Ortigier.

Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier,Corrèze

Promenade Rando St Pa, propose de venir découvrir les chemins et sentiers de la communes de Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier, et des communes environnantes.

3 circuits au choix: 10, 15 et 22 km.

Un petit déjeuner, des ravitaillements, des châtaignes, jus de pommes et assiettes gourmandes agrémenteront les parcours et le pot de l’amitié sera offert au retour.

Accueil et inscription à partir de 7h30

Tarifs: 6€ – gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans.

2023-10-29 fin : 2023-10-29 . .

Plan d’eau

Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier 19270 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Promenade Rando St Pa, invites you to come and discover the paths and trails of Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier and the surrounding communes.

3 circuits to choose from: 10, 15 and 22 km.

Breakfast, refreshments, chestnuts, apple juice and gourmet plates will be served along the way, and a « pot de l’amitié » will be offered on the way back.

Welcome and registration from 7:30 a.m

Prices: 6? – free for children under 12

Promenade Rando St Pa le invita a descubrir los senderos y pistas de Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier y sus alrededores.

3 circuitos a elegir: 10, 15 y 22 km.

A lo largo del recorrido se servirán desayunos, refrescos, castañas, zumo de manzana y platos gastronómicos, y a la vuelta se ofrecerá una bebida de bienvenida.

Bienvenida e inscripción a partir de las 7.30 h

Precios: 6? – gratis para menores de 12 años

Promenade Rando St Pa, bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, die Wege und Pfade der Gemeinde Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier und der umliegenden Gemeinden zu erkunden.

es stehen 3 Strecken zur Auswahl: 10, 15 und 22 km.

Ein Frühstück, Verpflegungsstellen, Kastanien, Apfelsaft und Feinschmeckerteller runden die Strecken ab und bei der Rückkehr wird ein Umtrunk angeboten.

Empfang und Anmeldung ab 7.30 Uhr

Preis: 6 ? – kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Corrèze Tourisme