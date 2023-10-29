Randonnée de la châtaigne Plan d’eau Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier
Randonnée de la châtaigne Plan d’eau Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier, 29 octobre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-l'Ortigier.
Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier,Corrèze
Promenade Rando St Pa, propose de venir découvrir les chemins et sentiers de la communes de Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier, et des communes environnantes.
3 circuits au choix: 10, 15 et 22 km.
Un petit déjeuner, des ravitaillements, des châtaignes, jus de pommes et assiettes gourmandes agrémenteront les parcours et le pot de l’amitié sera offert au retour.
Accueil et inscription à partir de 7h30
Tarifs: 6€ – gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans.
2023-10-29 fin : 2023-10-29 . .
Plan d’eau
Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier 19270 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Promenade Rando St Pa, invites you to come and discover the paths and trails of Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier and the surrounding communes.
3 circuits to choose from: 10, 15 and 22 km.
Breakfast, refreshments, chestnuts, apple juice and gourmet plates will be served along the way, and a « pot de l’amitié » will be offered on the way back.
Welcome and registration from 7:30 a.m
Prices: 6? – free for children under 12
Promenade Rando St Pa le invita a descubrir los senderos y pistas de Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier y sus alrededores.
3 circuitos a elegir: 10, 15 y 22 km.
A lo largo del recorrido se servirán desayunos, refrescos, castañas, zumo de manzana y platos gastronómicos, y a la vuelta se ofrecerá una bebida de bienvenida.
Bienvenida e inscripción a partir de las 7.30 h
Precios: 6? – gratis para menores de 12 años
Promenade Rando St Pa, bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, die Wege und Pfade der Gemeinde Saint-Pardoux-l’Ortigier und der umliegenden Gemeinden zu erkunden.
es stehen 3 Strecken zur Auswahl: 10, 15 und 22 km.
Ein Frühstück, Verpflegungsstellen, Kastanien, Apfelsaft und Feinschmeckerteller runden die Strecken ab und bei der Rückkehr wird ein Umtrunk angeboten.
Empfang und Anmeldung ab 7.30 Uhr
Preis: 6 ? – kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren
Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par Corrèze Tourisme