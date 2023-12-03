Rando VTT Téléthon Plan d’eau et parc de loisirs Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud
Rando VTT Téléthon Plan d’eau et parc de loisirs Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud, 3 décembre 2023, Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud.
Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud,Deux-Sèvres
Randonnée pour le téléthon organisée par les Mem’Pamal VTT, club de VTT de Secondigny
2 parcours:
-parcours 1 : 25 km. Pour tous, accessible pour les enfants
-parcours 2 : 40 km
1 ravitaillement pour tous.
Pensez à votre gobelet..
2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 12:00:00. .
Plan d’eau et parc de loisirs
Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud 79450 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Telethon ride organized by Mem’Pamal VTT, Secondigny mountain bike club
2 routes:
-route 1: 25 km. For all, accessible for children
-route 2: 40 km
1 feed station for all.
Don’t forget your cup.
Telemaratón organizado por Mem’Pamal VTT, club de bicicleta de montaña de Secondigny
2 recorridos:
-ruta 1: 25 km. Para todos, accesible para los niños
-recorrido 2: 40 km
1 avituallamiento para todos.
No olvide su taza.
Wanderung für den Telethon, organisiert von den Mem’Pamal VTT, dem Mountainbike-Club von Secondigny
2 Strecken:
-strecke 1: 25 km. Für alle, auch für Kinder geeignet
-strecke 2: 40 km
1 Verpflegungsstelle für alle.
Denken Sie an Ihren Becher.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par CC Parthenay Gâtine