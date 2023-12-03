Rando VTT Téléthon Plan d’eau et parc de loisirs Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud, 3 décembre 2023, Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud.

Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud,Deux-Sèvres

Randonnée pour le téléthon organisée par les Mem’Pamal VTT, club de VTT de Secondigny

2 parcours:

-parcours 1 : 25 km. Pour tous, accessible pour les enfants

-parcours 2 : 40 km

1 ravitaillement pour tous.

Pensez à votre gobelet..

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 12:00:00. .

Plan d’eau et parc de loisirs

Saint-Aubin-le-Cloud 79450 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Telethon ride organized by Mem’Pamal VTT, Secondigny mountain bike club

2 routes:

-route 1: 25 km. For all, accessible for children

-route 2: 40 km

1 feed station for all.

Don’t forget your cup.

Telemaratón organizado por Mem’Pamal VTT, club de bicicleta de montaña de Secondigny

2 recorridos:

-ruta 1: 25 km. Para todos, accesible para los niños

-recorrido 2: 40 km

1 avituallamiento para todos.

No olvide su taza.

Wanderung für den Telethon, organisiert von den Mem’Pamal VTT, dem Mountainbike-Club von Secondigny

2 Strecken:

-strecke 1: 25 km. Für alle, auch für Kinder geeignet

-strecke 2: 40 km

1 Verpflegungsstelle für alle.

Denken Sie an Ihren Becher.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par CC Parthenay Gâtine