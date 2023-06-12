RANDONNÉE DOUCE AVEC LES BÉRÊTS RANDONNEURS, 12 juin 2023, Plainfaing.

Plainfaing,Vosges

Rassemblement à 14h devant la mairie de Plainfaing.

Route des crêtes, Falimont, 3 Fours et retour.

Les distances dépassent rarement 7 km et les dénivelés, lorsqu’il y en a, sont franchis à petite vitesse.. Adultes

Lundi 2023-06-12 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-12 18:00:00. 5 EUR.

Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est



Gathering at 2pm in front of the town hall of Plainfaing.

Route des crêtes, Falimont, 3 Fours and back.

The distances rarely exceed 7 km and the differences in altitude, when there are any, are crossed at low speed.

Concentración a las 14.00 horas ante el ayuntamiento de Plainfaing.

Route des crêtes, Falimont, 3 Fours y vuelta.

Las distancias rara vez superan los 7 km y los desniveles, cuando los hay, se salvan a baja velocidad.

Sammeln Sie sich um 14 Uhr vor dem Rathaus in Plainfaing.

Route des crêtes, Falimont, 3 Fours und zurück.

Die Entfernungen betragen selten mehr als 7 km und die Höhenunterschiede, wenn es welche gibt, werden mit geringer Geschwindigkeit überwunden.

