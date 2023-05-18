RANDONNÉE AVEC LES BÉRETS RANDONNEURS, 18 mai 2023, Plainfaing.

RDV 13h30 devant la mairie de Plainfaing ou 13h45 devant celle de Ban-sur-Meurthe.

Circuit : Mairie de Ban/Meurthe – Mémorial de Boslimpré – Croix de Hadrimont – Roche de Boslimpré et retour.

Distance 9km – D 300 m – Durée 3H00 – Difficulté moyenne.. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-05-18 à 13:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 18:00:00. 5 EUR.

Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est



RDV 1:30 pm in front of the town hall of Plainfaing or 1:45 pm in front of the town hall of Ban-sur-Meurthe.

Circuit : Town hall of Ban/Meurthe ? Boslimpré Memorial ? Cross of Hadrimont ? Roche de Boslimpré and back.

Distance 9km ? D 300 m ? Duration 3H00 ? Average difficulty.

RDV 13:30 h delante del ayuntamiento de Plainfaing o 13:45 h delante del ayuntamiento de Ban-sur-Meurthe.

Circuito : Ayuntamiento de Ban/Meurthe ? Memorial de Boslimpré ? Cruz de Hadrimont ? Roche de Boslimpré y vuelta.

Distancia 9 km ? D 300 m ? Duración 3H00 ? Dificultad media.

Treffpunkt 13:30 Uhr vor dem Rathaus von Plainfaing oder 13:45 Uhr vor dem Rathaus von Ban-sur-Meurthe.

Rundgang : Rathaus von Ban/Meurthe ? Gedenkstätte von Boslimpré ? Kreuz von Hadrimont ? Roche de Boslimpré und zurück.

Entfernung 9km ? D 300 m ? Dauer 3H00 ? Mittlerer Schwierigkeitsgrad.

